Arab American support for Biden decrease significantly due to his stance on Israel's actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) A recent poll, conducted by the Arab American Institute (AAI) and released last week, indicates a significant decline in Arab American support for President Joe Biden.



In 2020, President Biden enjoyed an approval rating of 74 percent within the community, but in 2023, his overall approval rating dropped substantially to 29 percent, marking a remarkable 45 percent decrease.



Moreover, the poll highlights that if the 2024 presidential election were held today, only 17 percent of Arab Americans expressed their intention to vote for President Biden, which represents a sharp decline of 42 percent from 2020 when 59 percent of the community supported him.



The decline in support is largely attributed to negative sentiment within the Arab American community regarding President Biden's stance on Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip.



“That is the largest drop we have seen in such a short period of time,” declared Maya Berry, chief executive of the AAI.



The dwindling support for President Biden carries significant implications for the Democratic Party's standing. The poll reveals that 32 percent of Arab Americans now align themselves with the Republican Party, in contrast to 23 percent who identify as Democrats. This represents a substantial decline of 17 percent from April, when 40 percent of Arab Americans were affiliated with the Democratic Party.



“The president’s numbers didn’t just decline in the amount of support for him. He is also taking the Democratic Party down with him,” Berry reported to a news outlet.

MENAFN06112023000045015839ID1107378681