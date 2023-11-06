Aerospace 3D Printing Market Will Record Rapid Growth And Trend Analysis Till 2032 With Latest Research Report

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Aerospace 3D Printing Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Aerospace 3D Printing Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market is valued at approximately USD 2.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.07% over the forecast period 2022-2029. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a method of producing three-dimensional solid items from a digital file. The production of a 3D-printed object is accomplished using additive techniques. An object is built in an additive technique by laying down successive layers of material until the object is complete. Each of these levels is a thinly sliced cross-section of the object. 3D printing allows for the creation of complicated shapes while utilizing less material than traditional manufacturing processes. The Aerospace 3D Printing Market is expanding because of factors such as the high demand for lightweight parts and components as well as the increased use of composite materials.

According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), the aviation sector is on track to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The major strategy used by aircraft makers to increase fuel efficiency and meet the stated objective is to reduce the net weight of an aircraft and optimize the engine. For instance, the locking shaft of an Airbus A350 aircraft door was created using additive manufacturing, resulting in a 45% weight reduction while maintaining comparable robustness, as well as a 25% reduction in production cost due to less material usage, material waste, and assembly time. The approach also reduced the number of parts from ten to one, lowering the structures complexity and saving more than four kilograms over sixteen door shafts. Thus, the increased need for lightweight and long-lasting aircraft components significantly contributes to market growth. Also, the supply chain management and advancement of superior 3d printing technologies provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of parts and limited materials may stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue, North America dominated the market owing to the rising demand for lightweight aircraft components. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the growing need for 3D-printed components in space applications, the spacecraft segment is predicted to grow during the projected period. The UAV segment is expected to expand rapidly. In Asia Pacific, the segments expansion is being fueled by increased investments by key players and the space industry.

Major market players included in this report are:

3D Systems (U.S.)

Stratasys (Israel)

Materialise (Belgium)

EOS GmbH (Germany)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

CleanGreen3D (Mcor Technologies Limited) (U.S.)

Ultimaker BV (Netherlands)

Proto Labs, Inc. (U.S.)

Relativity Space (U.S.)

The ExOne Company (U.S.)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022 , 3D Systems announced that it has been hired by aerospace giant Airbus to provide essential components for Airbus satellite OneSat. 3D Systems will now use its DMP Factory 500 platform to serially construct elements of the satellites antenna arrays.

In May 2022 , Sratasys subsidiary MakerBot and 3D printer manufacturer Ultimaker announced a merger, resulting in the formation of a new desktop 3D printing company. The united business will seek to provide an entire ecosystem of desktop 3D printing technology, software, and materials to a larger worldwide client base.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Vertical:

Printer

Material

By Industry:

UAV

Space

Aircraft

By Application:

Engine components

Space components

Structural components

By Printer Technology:

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Continuous liquid interface production (CLIP)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

