South Korea to deploy 1st homegrown spy satellite, improving surveillance capabilities

(MENAFN) South Korea has announced its intentions to launch its inaugural domestically manufactured spy satellite by the end of this month, with the primary objective of enhancing its surveillance capabilities concerning North Korea's nuclear weapon expansion. This announcement comes in the wake of North Korea's recent failure to fulfill its pledge to launch a third reconnaissance satellite in October, presumably due to technical challenges.



Jeon Ha Gyu, a spokesperson for South Korea's Defense Ministry, disclosed this plan, revealing that the country's first military spy satellite is scheduled for liftoff on November 30 from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base. The satellite will be launched into space using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. Under an agreement with SpaceX, South Korea has further plans to launch four additional spy satellites by 2025, as outlined by South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration.



South Korea presently lacks its own military reconnaissance satellites and depends on U.S. spy satellites for monitoring North Korea's activities. The development of indigenous spy satellites would grant South Korea an independent space-based surveillance system, allowing real-time monitoring of North Korea's actions. When combined with South Korea's "three-axis system" encompassing preemptive strike, missile defense, and retaliatory capabilities, this advancement significantly strengthens the nation's defense against North Korea's threats, according to Lee Choon Geun, an honorary research fellow at South Korea's Science and Technology Policy Institute.



While U.S. spy satellites provide high-resolution imagery, they are governed by U.S. strategic interests rather than South Korea's. Furthermore, sensitive satellite data is not always shared with South Korea by the U.S. As of last year, South Korea utilized its own technology to launch a "performance observation satellite," making it the tenth country globally to successfully deploy a satellite using domestic resources. This recent venture into satellite technology highlights South Korea's growing autonomy and capabilities in space-based surveillance.

