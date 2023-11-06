Electric Ships Market Emerging Trends, Demand Dynamics And Growing Business Opportunities Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Electric Ships Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Global Electric Ships Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. Electric ships, as compared to traditional diesel engine ships, are driven by electricity. The electric motors on these ships are powered by a battery bank. A variety of battery banks, including lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and fuel cells, can be utilized in an electric ship. The Electric Ships Market is expanding because of factors such as the enforcement of the 2020 global Sulphur cap and its beneficial environmental impact.

According to International Maritime Organization, in January 2020, adopted a global Sulphur cap, requiring ships operating outside of emission control areas (ECAs) to utilise low Sulphur fuels. Ships must use fuels with a Sulphur level of 0.5% or less, rather than the prior requirement of 3.5% or less. However, in comparison to the residual fuels used by most ships, the cost of complying with fuels is estimated to be approximately 50% higher. Additionally, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) estimates that the new laws will cost the industry a total of USD 50 billion, with an additional price increase. It is due to early uncertainties about the availability of compatible fuels. As a result, ship operators are probably going to increase their use of environmentally beneficial electric ships. It can also aid in the reduction of running costs. These reasons are expected to drive the growth of the electric ship market. Also, the growing use of fully electric passenger vessels and demand for zero-emission transportation will provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the modern battery technology & expensive capital may stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Electric Ships Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue, Europe dominated the market owing to increased awareness of the implications of maritime emissions, notably in seaports such as Rotterdam and Hamburg. Furthermore, many government programs would encourage the use of electric vessels. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. According to the IMO, China, Japan, and South Korea produce more than 90% of the worlds ships, primarily big merchant vessels such as tankers and cargo ships. Recent regulatory developments, such as the global Sulphur cap, and voluntary initiatives by manufacturers, particularly in Japan and China, to increase electrification in large-sized vessels, are expected to influence market growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

Kongsberg (Norway)

Leclanche (Switzerland)

Corvus Energy (Canada)

Echandia Marine Ab (Sweden)

Siemens (Germany)

Wartsila (Finland)

Vard (Part Of Fincantieri Spa) (Norway)

Norwegian Electric Systems (Norway)

General Dynamics Electric Boat (U.S.)

Man Energy Solutions Se (Germany)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2020, according to Amsterdams municipal public transportation provider, Corvus Energy has been given a contract by Holland Ship Electric to provide lithium-ion-based energy storage systems for 5 new ships being manufactured by Holland Shipyards Group for GVB.

In April 2019, Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine (RRCM) was acquired by Kongsberg from Rolls-Royce plc. It integrated it into its Kongsberg Maritime division. The acquisition will help the companys expertise in the autonomous vessel and maritime digitalization technology.

Global Electric Ships Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Power Source, Power Output, Vessel Type, Level of Autonomy, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Power Source:

Fully Electric

Hybrid

By Power Output:

Less than 75 kW

75-745 kW

746-7560 kW

More than 7560 kW

By Vessel Type:

Commercial Vessel

Defense Vessel

By Level of Autonomy:

Semi-Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

