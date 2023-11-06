Audicable Audio Recorder Upgraded To V2.0.0 With A Brand-New Interface

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) - AudiCable Inc. officially released a upgraded version 2.0.0 of AudiCable Audio Recorder. The brand-new version of AudiCable program provides users with even more practical features.



October 27, 2023 – AudiCable Inc., a professional software development company, has announced an extraordinary improvement to its flagship product, AudiCable Audio Recorder. The elder version of AudiCable Audio Recorder was upgraded to V2.0.0, coupled with a brand-new user interface and a variety of new functionalities. The refreshed one is available for both Windows PC and Mac. Also, to maximize user experience, AudiCable Audio Recorder V2.0.0 has fixed some download issues in the prior version. Now users are able to enjoy a hassle-free music journey with the AudiCable program.



This all-in-one streaming music converter keeps up with the recent updates in the digital music market, allowing music enthusiasts to convert audio from Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Deezer Music, Pandora, SoundCloud, Line Music, and more to local audio files. What highlights the new AudiCable software is that it is currently capable of batch-converting playlists at lightning-fast speed, with no loss of sound quality or ID tags. Additionally, it triumphs over the prior limitation in the real-time recording mode. Users are free to decide on the Web Mode, App Mode, or Real-time Record Mode as they like.



What's new for AudiCable Audio Recorder 2.0.0?

Brand-new Intuitive User Interface

The user-friendly program interface makes it easy to explore all features with a few clicks. When the program installation is done, you can follow the step-by-step guide to register the software, convert music, and lastly locate the converted audio. Also, a different interface theme switch is available in Settings.



Batch Convert Streaming Music Songs at 10x Faster Speed

Featured a top-notch conversion core, AudiCable Audio Recorder is an excellent time saver in downloading multiple playlists or albums at 10x faster speed. It is also flexible in adjusting conversion speed (1x, 5x, 10x) easily.



Save Music in 100% Original Quality

AudiCable works perfectly in preserving 100% original audio quality, such as Spotify 320kbps, Apple Music Lossless (Hi-Res), Amazon Music HD & Ultra HD, Tidal Hi-Res, Deezer HiFi, and more. After conversion, you can listen to high-fidelity audio streams on any device.



Support Download Music via 3 Core Download Mode

AudiCable program offers 3 flexible conversion modes. The Web Mode works to extract music from the web player at 10x faster by default. Whereas the App Mode is intended to output better audio quality than others. The Record Mode fits for those who want to record music from other music outlets that aren't on the list.



Add Handy Audio Tools

AudiCable Audio Recorder is built with a format converter, ID tags editor, as well as CD burner. If you'd like to customize the converted tracks, directly go to the Tool taskbar and then select the audio tool you want to utilize.



Other key features:

Convert Music from Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube Music, Deezer, etc.

Output audio as local MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF.

Retain song lyrics and ID3 tags, including Title, Artist, Album, Artwork, etc.

Compatible with the latest Windows 11 & macOS 14.

Support up to 25 languages.

Free update & technical support.

How Much Does AudiCable Audio Recorder Cost?

AudiCable is a freemium software. Users who are new to AudiCable can test the program with the free trial. But be advised that users can only convert the first 1 minute of each audio with the free trial version. Please buy the full version to unlock its limits. For more pricing details about AudiCable Audio Recorder, please go to the Online Store.



Windows: AudiCable Inc.

AudiCable Inc. is a company specializing in providing professional streaming music converter for users. Our mainstay software is a smart music converter to extract music from a wide array of popular music streaming services as local audio files. This tool helps to keep favorite music freely and permanently. And our goal is to constantly optimize our software and service, and then create more value.



