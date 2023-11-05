Infrastructure Object Hit By Russian Missile In Odesa Region, Three Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were injured as Russian troops launched a missile strike on an infrastructure facility in the Odesa region.

The relevant statement was made by the Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the military, on the afternoon of November 5, 2023, Russian invaders fired one Kh-31P anti-radiation missile at the Odesa region and one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile at the Dnipropetrovsk region.

“In the Odesa region, the enemy's priority is to prevent civilian shipping. As the enemy projectile hit an infrastructure object, administrative buildings were damaged. Three employees were injured,” the report states.

Blast wave also affected the neighboring houses.

Ukraine's air defense units downed the second missile over the Kryvyi Rih district. People remained unharmed.