National Cyber Security Agency Signs Mou With Saudi Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: President of the National Cyber Security Agency HE Eng. Abdulrahman Al Farahid Al Malki and Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HE Eng. Majid bin Mohammed Al Mazyad signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of cybersecurity, with the aim of enhancing joint cooperation in cybersecurity between the two brotherly countries.

The signing of this memorandum took place on the sidelines of the State of Qatar's participation in the activities of the International Cybersecurity Forum which began yesterday and concludes today in Riyadh.

The forum included a group of sessions that discussed important topics, the most prominent of which were Cyberspace amidst polycrisis; Cyber growth unlocked; Across cyber divides; Inside cyber minds; and emerging cyber horizons.