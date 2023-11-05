Lebanon Supports Egypt's Position In Refusing To Displace Palestinians

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 5 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanon supports the Egyptian president's position, in refusing to displace Palestinians, and his effort to find a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, said visiting Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, in Cairo, yesterday.

“We support the Egyptian president's position, in refusing to displace the Palestinians from their land, and his quest to find a solution that begins with a ceasefire and the protection of civilians,” Mikati said, during his meeting with Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in Egypt's capital, according to a statement released by the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

Mikati emphasised“the need to find a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue, that preserves the rights of the Palestinians to their land and their independent state.”

Mikati praised Egypt for always bearing concern of the Arab world, and making a great effort to stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza, and the massacres committed against Palestinians.

The Lebanese prime minister expressed his appreciation for Egypt's constant support for Lebanon and its support on all levels.

Mikati started his diplomatic tour of Arab countries yesterday, over recent developments in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension for nearly four weeks, after Lebanese Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets towards Shebaa Farms on Oct 8, in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery towards several areas in south-eastern Lebanon.– NNN-NNA