Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's condemnation of the continued barbaric aggression by the Israeli occupation forces against civilians in the Gaza Strip.
CAIRO - Kuwait's 12th air bridge plane loaded with an ambulance and medical supplies, including intensive care gear arrived at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport intended to reach people in the Gaza Strip.
GAZA - The Israeli occupation intensive bombing of densely-populated Gaza Strip has killed 3,900 children and injured 8,067 others since the start of the war on October 7.
RAMALLAH - Palestinian health authorities in Gaza Strip said that 15 Palestinians were killed in Israeli occupation forces' bombing of (Al-Fakhoura) school in the Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Strip.
AMMAN - Jordan King Abdullah II underlined the need to continue Arab coordination to speak with one voice with the international community about the dangerous developments in Gaza Strip.
ANKARA - Turkiye recalled its ambassador to Tel Aviv for consultations amid Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, the Foreign Ministry said.
CAIRO - The Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit called on members of the Security Council to intervene and immediately stop Israeli aggression in Gaza Strip. (end) ibi
