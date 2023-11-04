Not Time Yet For Peace Talks Between Ukraine, Russia - Italy's Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto believes the time has not yet come for peace talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
The official spoke in an interview with Quotidiano Nazionale.
The minister also admitted that international focus on Russia's war against Ukraine decreased with the start of the war in Israel, but only at the mass media level rather than the political one.
The Italian minister added that the support for Ukraine on the part of its Western partners and the EU has not changed.
FM Kuleba: Kyiv holds no secret talks
with Moscow
"Ukraine is fighting for the defence its sovereignty, as well as for the observance of international law... It is obvious that a lasting peace cannot be based on military actions alone. A political 'ceasefire' is needed. The time for that has not yet come," said Crozetto.
As reported, Ukraine's General Staff said 66 combat engagements were confirmed between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russia's invasion troops in the past 24 hours.
Photo: CARLO LANNUTTI/Imagoeconomica
