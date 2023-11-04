Seica\'S Latest, Leading-Edge, Completely Automated Test Solutions On Display At Productronica 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Strambino, Italy: Accelerating innovation has always been a touchstone of Seica's approach to providing solutions to the electronics industry, so visitors to Seica's booth at Productronica 2023 will see full alignment with this year's theme in the latest, leading-edge, completely automated test solutions on display in Booth A1-445 as well as the fully automated selective soldering and optical inspection solutions on show at the Seica Automation Booth A3-335.



The PILOT VX test platform on display in Booth A1-445,is the new gold standard in terms of flying probe speed and performance. New, state-of-the-art mechanical architecture and motion controllers enable a reduction of up to 50% in test time, 12 multi-function test heads provide the capability for double-side probing of up to 44 points simultaneously and technologically advanced measurement hardware and a new microwave-based measurement technique provide unrivaled test performance VIVA software management saves even more time by enabling the parallelization of different types of tests, and smart analysis capabilities together, with algorithms based on the principles of artificial intelligence can automatically optimize the test flow in run-time, while maintaining test coverage targets. The FlyPod option extends testing capability even more by specializing a single mobile probe to carry up to 14 channels, enabling access to boundary scan circuits and adding onboard programming capability without any external fixed cables and the Pilot VX platform includes options for testing flex circuits and the electrical and optical test of LEDs. In addition, the Pilot VX can also generate pressure/force topology maps of the device under test using the innovative FlyStrainTM option. Once a necessity for traditional fixture-based solutions, Seica has migrated these new tools to the flying prober where testing of ceramics, wafers and avionics and satellite boards requires delicate probing and traceability.



The Pilot VX is a tremendously powerful asset, deployable in every phase of today's accelerated product lifecycle,from concept, to design, to prototype, to production: the intrinsic capability of the Pilot VX flying prober to give immediate, extremely precise access to all of the points on a first prototype board, coupled with an extensive suite of measurement hardware and software tools, including the PR boost feature with the capability to power the board (up to 2A per probe) with all of the 8 standard electrical probes enables the test and validation of prototypes quickly and with minimum effort without requiring deep specific training on the tester or generating a test programs. Once the design has been validated, the automatic generation of a complete test program starting from the board CAD is a fast, streamlined process using SEICA's VIVA software platform, minimizing the setup time for pre-series and/or full production test. In fact, the dramatic improvements in speed and performance achieved in the Pilot VX platform, has now made flying probe test a key solution in many high-volume production environments with a high level of automation.



Visitors to Seica's booth will also see the fully automated COMPACT SL 4J NEXT>. Designed to maximize configurability and customization, the Compact SL satisfies the full range of test requirements: from in-circuit, to functional, to combinational, as well as performing other tasks such as onboard programming (OBP) and has the speed and flexibility to meet todays' demanding throughput targets As part of Seica's COMPACT line of test solutions, the COMPACT SL allows the user to choose the most suitable configuration for today's need, while ensuring scalability for future requirements. The test solution on display includes the new ATE BOOSTER module, the latest addition to the vast suite of performances available, designed to maximize LED test capability and OBP performances, while reducing costs by means of innovative optimization of the hardware resources required.

Seica's MINI Line, also on display, a very useful and cost-effective platform to develop your customized test benchmark, providing a wide range of integrated instruments, switching matrices and user power supplies and, unlike most self-manufactured“rack and stack” test beds, Seica's MINI test solution has the standard“core” VIVA Integrated Platform (VIPTM) with complete user documentation and a self-diagnostic program, guaranteeing sustainability and maintainability over time, even in the case of resource turnover. The user has broad discretion in the choice of configuration and programming languages: Seica's VIVA Integrated Platform (VIPTM) allows easy integration of off-the shelf instrumentation, and test sequences can be developed using the VIVA Test Studio environment as well as a wide range of third-party software including LabView©, TestStand©, C, and Python. Moreover, the programs developed on the MINI are completely transportable to other SEICA systems which makes for fast and easy setup of the manufacturing test process.



In Hall A3 visitors to Seica Automation 's booth A3-335 will be able to view Seica's innovative solutions for board manufacturers together with the other automation solutions on display.



The DRAGONFLY Next > provides optical inspection of THT components: the combination of multi-colored LED lighting and color scan camera enables detailed inspection of the solder joint meniscus and shorts detection, while the full scan acquisition of the PCB surface and not only of the components allows the detection of solder balls. The DRAGONFLY Next > series also includes the configuration for conformal coating inspection of finished products, as well as for process control and setup. Configurable for single and double sided inspection of the board, its intuitive and streamlined management software environment enables the user to develop and deploy an application program in a few hours.



The Firefly Next>is a technologically advanced automated selective soldering solution, with its perfect integration,on a single axis, of a high-efficiency LASER source, fully-programmable donut spot, vision system and temperature sensor. The Firefly redefines the levels of performance achievable in the selective soldering process in terms of flexibility, throughput, reliability, applicability and process traceability. The Firefly will be demonstrated in-line, using Seica Automation board handling modules and visitors will have the opportunity to see live demos of the soldering process directly at the booth.



All of the solutions on display include Seica's VIVA NEXT software platform, which is able to provide intelligent integration with all aspects of the customer's manufacturing processes - data collection, traceability, interaction with MES, repair operations – and all of the Next> series systems have Canavisia's Industrial Monitoring solution on board, for remote monitoring of current and voltage consumption, mains supply, temperature, light indicators and other parameters useful to indicate correct operation, provide information for predictive maintenance and, in general, to render the systems compatible with today's Industry 4.0 standards





About Seica S.p.A



Founded in 1986, Seica S.p.A. is an innovative, high technology company that develops and manufactures leading-edge solutions for the test and selective soldering of electronic boards and modules. Moreover, Seica provides battery test solutions, automotive electronic board test solutions, infotainment test, as well as electric vehicle inverter and battery charging station test systems. Seica has fully embraced the concept of Industry 4.0, developing solutions to monitor and collect information from machines and industrial plants to enable the optimization of manufacturing processes, maintenance and energy management.



