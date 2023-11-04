Asif Rustamov's Film To Be Screened In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asif Rustamov's film "Cold As Marble" will be screened at Arctic
Open International Film Festival, to be held in Arkhangelsk,
Russia, on December 7-13.
Co-produced by Azerbaijan and France, by Azerbaycanfilm, İTV,
Baku Media Centre, and Arizona Films (France), the film is included
in the full-length films section of the festival, Azernews reports.
The plot of the movie is about the man of the couple, played by
Elshan Asgarov, who is actually a failed artist, potentially owing
to his blindness in one eye, so he has to work as a gravestone
engraver, specialising in portraits of the deceased. Another
peculiar thing about him is his habit of avoiding the bedroom in
his modest house, even when his married girlfriend (Natavan
Abbasli) visits him.
His routine changes one day when he finds an unexpected visitor
who has broken into the house – his own father (Gurban Ismayilov,
the winner of the Best Actor Award at the festival), who is
supposed to be serving a prison sentence. The dad keeps berating
the son, shouting homophobic slurs at him and trying to steer his
life to bring it more into line with his own hustle schemes.
However, unlike other people, the son knows his father's dark
secret and why he was imprisoned in the first place, and the
girlfriend may have a scheme of her own that can be brought to
fruition only with the help of a criminal. It seems that tragedy
might repeat itself in yet another cycle.
The main producer of the film is Arzu Aliyeva, the screenwriters
are Asif Rustamov and his Dutch colleague Roelof Jan Minneboo.
director Asif Rustamov, production operators Oktay Namazov and Adil
Abbasov, and production designer Rafig Nasirov. The producers are
Fariz Ahmadov, Orman Aliyev, and Guillaume de Seille, and the
creative producer is Irada Bagirzade. Elshan Asgarov, Natavan
Abbasli, and People's Artist Gurban Ismayilov co-starred in the
movie.
Cold As Marble is Asif Rustamov's second full-length work. The
cinema work had its world premiere in November 2022 at the POFF
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it was awarded in the
category of "Best Actor" (Gurban Ismayilov). Besides, the movie was
awarded with "Best Director" (Asif Rustamov) at the 16th Eurasia
International Film Festival in Almaty and the main prize of the
jury at the 29th International Festival of Asian Films (Festival
International des Cinémas d'Asie) held in Vesoul, France.
Asif Rustamov's film has been included in the main competition
program of the 33rd International Cottbus Film Festival. The film
festival will be held on November 7–12 in Cottbus, Germany.
