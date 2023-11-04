Albanese Must Aim Beyond Bilateral Gains In China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Prime Minister Albanese will land in Beijing today (November 4) on the anniversary of then-opposition leader Gough Whitlam's historic trip in November 1971. A little over a year later, when Whitlam became Prime Minister, Australia and the People's Republic of China established diplomatic relations with each other.

From the beginning, diplomatic relations were based on“mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence.”

These six principles are anchors of the postwar international order and should continue to guide what has become a very significant relationship between the two countries over the intervening years.

China is by far Australia's largest trading partner and the largest trading nation in the world. This year Australian exports of goods and services to China topped A$200 billion dollars (US$130.2 billion).

Although Australia ranks only 20th in the world in terms of exports, it's China's third largest import supplier in 2023 and plays a leading role in the supply of key raw materials and energy to China and the whole Northeast Asian region.

The fundamental complementarity of the relationship between the two countries drives their economic engagement. China is the largest single market for many Australian commodities.

And for China, there is simply no country other than Australia with the scale, stability and proximity to reliably meet its needs for key raw materials. Neither country could maintain its standard of living or ensure the sustainability of its growth without doing business with the other.

Chain of iron: China's purchases of Australian minerals such as iron ore, seen here being loaded at Port Hedland in Western Australia, are vital to the nation's economic health. Photo: Asia Times Files / Reuters / David Gray