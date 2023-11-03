Volume Of Revenue To Azerbaijan's State Budget From Rising Oil Prices Disclosed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The fact that the
price of oil on the world market is $10 higher than envisaged in
the budget increases the state budget revenues by $420 million and
the revenues of the State Oil Fund even more, Azerbaijani Finance
Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the discussion of the "State Budget of Azerbaijan
for 2024" at a joint session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Committees on Public Associations and Religious
Structures, Science and Education, Family, Women and Children
Affairs, Health and Culture.
The minister noted that the government faces great challenges
(restoration of liberated territories, strengthening of defense
capabilities and other programs).
The cost of a barrel of oil in the state budget is set at
$60.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107367956
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.