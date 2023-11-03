               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Instrument Landing System Plugs In Kyrgyzstan's Osh International Airport


11/3/2023 8:09:19 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 3. Kyrgyzstan's "Manas International Airport" company, which operates 11 airports in Kyrgyzstan, has launched a new innovative landing system - ILS (Instrument Landing System) at Osh international airport, Trend reports.

ILS, a cutting-edge radio navigation technique, ensures precise and safe landings in adverse weather and low visibility. The system uses a mix of radio signals and aircraft onboard instrumentation to perform autonomous landings on the airport's runway, greatly improving flight safety, particularly in deep fog, heavy rain, or blizzard.

The introduction of ILS at Osh international airport, according to the airport's press department, primarily improves the dependability and safety of aviation operations.

Furthermore, the ILS system improves the efficiency of airport infrastructure. According to Manas, the new ILS landing system not only improves flight safety but also creates new prospects for Kyrgyzstan's aviation industry to grow, adding to the country's stronger position in the global aviation sector.

