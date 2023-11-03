Instrument Landing System Plugs In Kyrgyzstan's Osh International Airport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 3. Kyrgyzstan's
"Manas International Airport" company, which operates 11 airports
in Kyrgyzstan, has launched a new innovative landing system - ILS
(Instrument Landing System) at Osh international airport, Trend reports.
ILS, a cutting-edge radio navigation technique, ensures precise
and safe landings in adverse weather and low visibility. The system
uses a mix of radio signals and aircraft onboard instrumentation to
perform autonomous landings on the airport's runway, greatly
improving flight safety, particularly in deep fog, heavy rain, or
blizzard.
The introduction of ILS at Osh international airport, according
to the airport's press department, primarily improves the
dependability and safety of aviation operations.
Furthermore, the ILS system improves the efficiency of airport
infrastructure. According to Manas, the new ILS landing system not
only improves flight safety but also creates new prospects for
Kyrgyzstan's aviation industry to grow, adding to the country's
stronger position in the global aviation sector.
