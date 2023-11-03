Future Electronics To Host Advanced Engineering University 2023 In Montreal

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) November 3, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global supplier of electronic components, will be hosting their annual Advanced Engineering University in Montreal, Quebec for the 2023 edition of the event.



Advanced Engineering University (AEU) is a highly anticipated week of training, networking, and conferences for Future Electronics engineers across North and South America. From November 5th to 10th, 2023, over 120 Future Electronics Generalist, Specialist, and Design Center engineers will convene in Montreal to learn about the latest technologies and applications from Future Electronics' valued partner suppliers. AEU is an opportunity for Future Electronics' Field Engineers to enrich their technical knowledge and experience so they can help customers succeed in getting their products into production.



Each day will consist of hands-on training, including classes from 35 supplier partners showcasing their latest products. Each course timeslot will have three options so attendees can attend the training most relevant to their role and home market. Future Electronics CEO Omar Baig will deliver an inspiring keynote presentation.



On November 8th, 2023, the annual Technology Expo event will take place. Supplier attendees will have interactive booths showcasing their latest products and application technologies, allowing the engineers to interact with a wide range of experts and in turn bring these technologies to the hands of customers. This premier event will feature 52 suppliers, Future Electronics engineers from North and South America, and members of Future Electronics' marketing and sales teams. Historically, over 300 people have been in attendance at the Technology Expo.



The Expo will conclude with an awards ceremony and gala. This is a night to celebrate Future Electronics' top engineering performers over the past year. At the Gala Future Electronics will recognize:



- Advanced Engineer of the Year



- Specialist Advanced Engineer of the Year



- Rookie of the Year



- Highest Technical Achievement Award for Engineering Expertise



It is an evening of fun and celebration and a wonderful way to wrap up the week of AEU.



Future Electronics is thanking its suppliers' support of this event by making a generous donation to FIRST®. FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is the world's leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing STEM education. The organization inspires young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build their STEM capabilities and foster life skills such as self-confidence, communication, and leadership.



Future Electronics looks forward to welcoming all employees and partners at Advanced Engineering University 2023 in Montreal at the Future Electronics offices and the DoubleTree Hotel.



To learn more about Future Electronics' Advanced Engineering Group please visit Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .



