Medtronic Wins U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Foundation 2023 Citizens Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) Medtronic was named the winner of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2023 Citizens Awards in the Best Corporate Steward-Large Business category.

This recognition honors Medtronic's impactful and expansive work to drive equity and“maintain good citizenship as a company,” which is a key tenet of the Medtronic Mission.

The annual Citizens Awards highlight how businesses serve as a force for good - expanding opportunity and driving progress in every aspect of society. The Best Corporate Steward Award category recognizes companies that are responsive and responsible members of society, whose overall values, operational practices, and decision-making exemplify“shared value.”

