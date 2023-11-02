Ukraine's Electricity Exports Down 37%, Imports Down By 27.7% In Oct Vs Sept

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukraine exported 69,840 MW/h of electricity in October, which is
37% less than in September (111,100 MW/h, a record monthly amount
of electricity exported from Ukraine this year), Ukrainian media
reported with reference to DiXi Group, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
According to calculations published by the group on social
media, 44.460 MW/h (66%) of electricity was exported to Slovakia
and 23,380 MW/h (34%) to Moldova.
Exports from Ukraine in October 2023 dropped by more than half
compared to October 2022, when Ukraine stopped exporting
electricity after the first ten days of the month due to damage
caused to its power infrastructure, DiXi Group said.
Electricity imports to Ukraine in October 2023 amounted to
17,200 MW/h, declining from 23,800 MW/h (by 27.7%) in September.
October 2023 electricity imports to Ukraine were 11.5 higher than
in October 2022.
In particular, 14,000 MW/h (81%) of this amount was supplied
from Slovakia, 1,700 MW/h (10%) from Poland, and 1,500 MW/h (9%)
from Moldova. DiXi Group experts mentioned the fact that Ukraine
had previously imported electricity from Poland two months
before.
October exports from Ukraine were four times higher than imports
to the country.
As reported, DiXi Group senior analyst Bogdan Serebrennikov said
in commenting on record high electricity exports from Ukraine in
September that this amount was unlikely to keep growing further, as
Ukraine was entering a hard fall-and-winter season, which would
entail problems with grid balance, particularly due to growing
domestic consumption.
On October 30, the Ukrainian national power grid operator
Ukrenergo asked Poland to urgently purchase 690 MW/h of electricity
generated by renewable energy power plants, which was impossible to
predict due to unusually sunny and windy weather and a decline in
power consumption due to warm temperatures. Ukrenergo resorted to
that measure so as not to restrict generation by renewable energy
power plants, as otherwise it would have had to pay compensation to
them.
MENAFN02112023000195011045ID1107362749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.