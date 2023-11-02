Baku Hosts TURKSOY Int'l Theater Festival's Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The 1st TURKSOY International Theatre Festival has started in Baku.

The opening ceremony took place at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre, bringing together well-known theatre figures from the Turkic world, Azernews reports.

The festival marks the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, declaration of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023, as well as the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Theatre and TURKSOY's 30th anniversary.

The Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, welcomed the guests at the opening ceremony.







In his opening remark, Adil Karimli emphasized that the declaration of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023 has been marked with numerous events, including the TURKSOY Theatre Festival, being held throughout Azerbaijan and abroad.

Highlighting the importance of the festival, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev noted that the festival's main goal is to get the Turkic nations to know each other more closely.







Along with Azerbaijani theatres, the festival has brought together troupes of the Samarkand Musical and Drama Theatre (Uzbekistan), Issyk-Kul Musical Drama Theatre named after Kasymaly Jantoshev (Kyrgyzstan), Turkestan Musical and Drama Theatre (Kazakhstan), Istanbul State Theatre (Turkiye), and Turkmenistan Magtymguly National Music and Drama Theatre.

It was brought to attention that the 9th meeting of the Council of Directors of TURKSOY State Theatres member states was held in Shusha as part of the festival.

A joint declaration was signed at the 9th meeting of the Council of Directors of TURKSOY State Theatres.

The document envisages an expansion of cooperation between Turkic peoples in the field of theatrical art, including the exchange of experience.

Next, Ilyas Efendiyev's play "The Ruler and His Daughter" was presented to the audience.







The 1st TURKSOY International Theatre Festival will run until November 4.