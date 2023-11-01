USD 15.21 Billion Manufacturing Operation Management Software Market To Reach By 2026 | Top Impacting Factors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Size

The manufacturing industry is continuously evolving with digitalized processes to be equipped for rapid demand market changes and disruptive innovation.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global manufacturing operations management software market accounted for $7.21 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $15.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Advent of Industry 4.0, implementation of robotic process automation (RPA), and rise in need for compliance with stringent healthcare regulations drive the growth of the global manufacturing operations management software market. However, high initial investment hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increased adoption of supervisory control and data acquisition and advancements in Industrial IoT (IIoT) are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Based on enterprise size, the small and medium enterprises segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The proliferation of lean manufacturing among SMEs to eliminate almost all waste from production processes is a major factor that drives the growth of the segment. However, the large enterprises segment dominated the global manufacturing operations management software market in 2018, accounting for four-fifths of the market. Large industries have gained high traction of manufacturing operations management software to have consistent manufacturing operations across all its locations, which drives the growth of the segment.

The global manufacturing operations management software market across the North America region held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The emergence of extensive technological advancements in manufacturing and increase in the global competitiveness among manufactures. On the other hand, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for technology-based services and growth in number of manufacturing facilities.

Key players in the industry:

➢ Aegis Industrial Software Corporation

➢ Aspen Technology, Inc.

➢ Critical Manufacturing

➢ Honeywell International, Inc.

➢ Plex Systems

➢ Siemens AG

➢ ABB Ltd.

➢ Dassault Systems SE

➢ Emerson Electric Co.

