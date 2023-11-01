Kuwait Diplomat Praises Strong Ties With S. Korea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Ambassador Samih Hayat Wednesday affirmed that deep-rooted and historic ties between Kuwait and South Korea are distinguished in all fields.

This came in Hayat's remark to reporters during a ceremony held by the embassy of South Korea in Kuwait on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.

Ambassador Hayat commended strong relations between the two countries and cooperation in a variety of domains, especially economy and politics.

During His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah recent visit to China he met South Korea's Prime Minister and they agreed on several steps to expand bilateral relations and push them to broader horizons, Hayat pointed out. (end)

ahk











MENAFN01112023000071011013ID1107355187