Civilian Killed As Russians Shell Community In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the Komyshuvakha community, Zaporizhzhia region, with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), killing a man.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"On November 1, at 12:30, the rashists committed another terrorist act against the civilian population - they cynically fired at a village of the Komyshuvakha united territorial community with MLRS," the report says.

The shelling killed a 52-year-old man who was on the street. Private homes of local residents were damaged.

As reported, Russian troops shelled 26 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region in the past day.

Photo: Telegram / Yuriy Malashko