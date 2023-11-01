Civilian Killed As Russians Shell Community In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the Komyshuvakha community, Zaporizhzhia region, with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), killing a man.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
"On November 1, at 12:30, the rashists committed another terrorist act against the civilian population - they cynically fired at a village of the Komyshuvakha united territorial community with MLRS," the report says. Read also:
Enemy again shells Nikopol
district, woman injured
The shelling killed a 52-year-old man who was on the street. Private homes of local residents were damaged.
As reported, Russian troops shelled 26 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region in the past day.
Photo: Telegram / Yuriy Malashko
MENAFN01112023000193011044ID1107354141
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.