UAE: SIBF 2023 Kicks Off With New Editions Of Sharjah Ruler's Landmark Project

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 1:02 PM

Last updated: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 5:21 PM

The 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Tuesday kicked off with the launch of the new book chronicling the evolution of the Arabic language over 17 centuries.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the new editions of his landmark project Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language.

Inaugurating the session at the Expo Center in Sharjah, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad signed a copy of the dictionary on stage.

In his inauguration speech, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad expressed how this had been a dream of his for over two decades and how he had an entire team working on it.“We are paving way for the understanding of Arabic language for people from all over the world,” he said.“It has taken over 300 scientists over five years to accomplish this.”

The project, which began in 2019, now spans 67 volumes and provides an in-depth insight into millions of words in the Arabic language. Inaugurating the session at the Expo Center in Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad signed a copy of the historical corpus on stage.

The first of its kind, the corpus chronicles the development of Arabic language over 17 centuries and delves into the history of several Arabic words.

Cultural Personality of the Year

Libyan writer and novelist Ibrahim Al-Koni, who was named as the Cultural Personality of the Year, addressed the guests with thought-provoking words. He questioned what people's duty was on land and asked whether they should relinquish happiness to perform their duties.

An acclaimed writer, Al-Koni is considered to be one of the most prolific Arabic writers of all times and has published over 80 books. A resident of Switzerland, Al-Koni has been shortlisted for the Man Booker International Prize in 2015. In his speech Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad commended Al-Koni for his work.“He is being honored for his efforts in sending the Arabic literary voice to Europe,” he said.

Ahmed Bin Rakkad Al Ameri, the CEO of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), reiterated the mission of SIBF to welcome the world to Sharjah.“We have become an oasis of light,” he said.“We are hosting more than half the countries in the world at this festival. It opens a window for people from all over the world to the Arab culture.”

The book festival will last 12 days during which visitors will be able to shop for more than 1.5 million titles at discounted prices, attend more than 1,700 activities and watch 130 shows. On the first day, attendees learnt about designing games and 3D graphics as well as about Manga calligraphy at various workshops.

Several renowned personalities including Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, astronaut Sunita Williams and Egyptian comedian Bassem Yousef will grace the event and address residents.

ALSO READ:

Sharjah Ruler launches 31 new volumes of corpus that chronicles 17 centuries of Arabic language

UAE: SIBF 2023 begins today; here is everything you need to know

UAE: Libyan novelist Ibrahim Al Koni named 'cultural personality of the year' for SIBF 2023