Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 5 Honorary Degrees Of King Khan


11/1/2023 2:01:29 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy Birthday King Khan: As Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 tomorrow, on the occassion of his birthday, let's find of 5 universities that have rewarded him with honorary degrees

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 5 honorary degrees of King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University in Australia in 2019 for his leadership in championing women's and children's rights in India



University of Edinburgh gave Shah Rukh Khan honorary degree of Doctor of Letters for his outstanding achievements in the field of film and his support for various charitable causes



Shah Rukh Khan received an honorary Doctor of Letters (honoris causa) from the University of Bedfordshire in 2009 in recognition of his contributions to the world of entertainment



The University of Law in London presented Shah Rukh Khan with an honorary doctorate in 2019 in recognition of his leadership in championing human rights



Shah Rukh Khan was honored with an honorary doctorate by Maulana Azad National Urdu University in 2016 for his outstanding contribution to the promotion of the Urdu language

