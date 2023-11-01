Japan's import of crude oil from Saudi Arabia increases slightly in September

(MENAFN) In September, Japan's import of crude oil from Saudi Arabia saw a slight increase, totaling approximately 29 million barrels, which accounted for 37.1 percent of the total oil imports.



In August 2023, Japan had imported 27.93 million barrels of crude oil from Saudi Arabia, making up 36 percent of the total imports, as per data released by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.



For the month of September, Japan's total oil imports amounted to 78.34 million barrels, with the majority, 96 percent, coming from Arab countries, specifically 75.24 million barrels supplied by five nations: the UAE (30.51 million barrels, 38.9 percent), Kuwait (8.51 million barrels, 10.9 percent), Qatar (5.17 million barrels, 6.6 percent), and Oman (2.1 million barrels, 2.6 percent).



It's worth noting that Japan continued to uphold its ban on oil imports from Iran and Russia in September. To meet its oil needs, Japan sourced some supply from Central and South America (1.8 percent), Oceania (0.9 percent), Southeast Asia (0.7 percent), the United States (0.5 percent), and Indonesia (0.2 percent).



These statistics reflect the quantities of oil that arrived at refineries, storage tanks, and warehouses in Japanese ports during September. Japan relies on oil for approximately one-third of its energy requirements.

MENAFN01112023000045015839ID1107351787