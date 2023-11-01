Azerbaijan's AZPROMO And Dubai International Chamber Discuss Opportunities To Expand Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Azerbaijan Export
and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and Dubai International
Chamber have discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation,
AZPROMO told Trend .
During the meeting, the parties discussed potential for joint
cooperation. It was stated that there are numerous chances for
expanding collaboration and exploring new business opportunities in
the trade, investment, transportation, and logistics sectors.
Azerbaijani enterprises plan to participate in an export mission
to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next year, as well as at the
international food exposition "Gulfood 2024" in Dubai with a united
country stand, and a delegation of UAE companies will pay a
business visit to Azerbaijan in 2024.
An agreement was reached on joint work with Dubai companies to
make investments in Azerbaijan from third countries at the
meeting.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107351046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.