Al Duhail Al Nassr Tickets Purchase Venue And Time Modified

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatari club Al Duhail announced that it would be modifying both the venue and hours fans could purchase tickets for its highly anticipated November 7 clash versus Saudi club Al Nassr due to large demand for the tickets.

Al Duhail announced that tickets, priced at QR50, QR100 and QR200, will be sold at the Abdullah bin Khalifa stadium (Gates 3 and 4) at two time slots.

The first period will be from 10am to 12pm, while the second period starts from 5pm to 8pm. The club accepts only cash payment for tickets, warned some The Peninsula readers.

Al Duhail and Al Nassr will face off in the AFC's Asian Champions League (ACL) Group E return leg in Doha, having met in Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia on October 24, with the Saudi outfit besting the hard-fighting Qatari one 4-3 and climbing to the top of the group.