Redcliffe Labs Introduces Advanced PHI Processing Capability At Its National Reference Lab, Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 31st, 2023: Redcliffe Labs, one of India\'s fastest-growing omnichannel diagnostics service providers, expanded its services with the addition of Prostate Health Index (PHI) test processing at its National Reference Laboratory located in Noida. The blood test may be included in the standard urologic armamentarium for biopsy decisions, risk stratification, and treatment selection for suspected prostate cancer. This pioneering advancement in diagnostic capabilities is set to revolutionise prostate cancer screening and diagnosis, benefiting patients across India.



The incidence of prostate cancer has increased steadily in India over the years. According to data from the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), it is among the top 10 cancers in urban cancer registries of Bangalore, Delhi, Bhopal, and Mumbai. Recognizing the growing concern surrounding prostate cancer, Redcliffe Labs is introducing PHI testing as part of a multifaceted approach to screening.



The PHI test is a simple and cost-effective blood test that plays a crucial role in identifying patients who genuinely require a prostate biopsy, ultimately reducing the occurrence of negative biopsies. It combines serum total PSA, free PSA (fPSA), and p2PSA ([-2]proPSA) concentrations through a mathematical formula that enhances clinical sensitivity and specificity for prostate cancer risk assessment. This test will benefit men aged 50 and above with non-suspicious digital rectal examination (DRE) results and a total prostate-specific antigen (PSA) range of 4 to 10 ng/mL.



Redcliffe Labs will provide same-day results for PHI tests, offering quick and efficient access to vital diagnostic information.



Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director at Redcliffe Labs, highlights the urgency of addressing the increasing prostate cancer cases in India. To combat this challenge, Redcliffe Labs introduces the advanced PHI test, surpassing the PSA test in accuracy up to three times. This advanced test not only enhances healthcare accuracy but also empowers individuals and clinicians for informed decision-making.



With the inclusion of this unparalleled processing at Redcliffe\'s National Reference Lab, the PHI test is now accessible to a wider audience. Redcliffe Labs remains dedicated to empowering individuals through preventive health checkups and education, fostering a healthier society.





About Redcliffe Labs



Redcliffe Labs is one of the fastest-growing omnichannel diagnostics service providers in India, which helps patients receive conclusive diagnosis with precision and accuracy. Redcliffe Labs services are currently available in 220+ cities across India through its wide network of owned advanced 80+ labs and 2000+ collection centres powered by home collection services, majorly targeting tier 2 and 3 masses. The company has served more than 4M+ patients with its high-end diagnostics services. Redcliffe Labs got a series B funding round of $61M in 2022.

Company :-Value 360 Communications Private Limited

User :- Priyanshi Jain

Email :

Mobile:- +91 - 9917161856