Middle Corridor To Create New Opportunities For Interaction Between Asia, Europe - Kazakh FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. The
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle
Corridor) will create new opportunities for mutually beneficial
trade and investment interaction between Asia and Europe, said
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu during the
Forum of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the OSCE Secretary
General, Trend reports.
"In this regard, Kazakhstan advocates expanding partnerships
with European countries within the framework of the EU project
TEN-T (Trans-European Transport Network)," he said.
Forum participants agreed that interconnectedness is an
important component of the development of modern states, promoting
cooperation, economic growth and strengthening regional stability.
They noted that Central Asia acts as a bridge to connect distant
markets, possessing unique transport capabilities.
In addition, Nurtleu noted Kazakhstan's readiness to contribute
to strengthening the Organization and to provide assistance in
overcoming difficulties in its activities.
"The OSCE has certain advantages over many other organizations,
most notably its unique approach to decision-making based on
consensus," Kazakh FM said.
Speaking about ensuring stability in the region, taking into
account the development of the situation in Afghanistan, the head
of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said that his
country actively advocates the creation of a UN Regional Center for
Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in
Almaty.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and
crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
