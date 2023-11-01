South Africa Must Carefully Manage Ties With US, China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) South Africa must tread carefully in its economic relationships to avoid being caught in the escalating tension between East and West, and more specifically China and the US. The country's hosting, and the outcome, of the 2023 AGOA Summit should strengthen its role in diplomatic relations and contribute toward safeguarding South Africa's economic interests.

From November 2-4 , the US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries will meet in Johannesburg for the 20th Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum (AGOA Forum). It entails strengthening trade and investment ties between the US and sub-Saharan Africa through the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA ), US legislation that provides various trade preferences to eligible countries in the region.

Given Russia's continuing war in Ukraine and its rising tension with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization , plus the China-US trade war , tensions between East and West are high. South Africa has come under attack for its non-alignment role in the Ukraine war. It refused to support UN resolutions condemning Russia. This resulted in some of the US Congress pushing for the forum to be moved out of South Africa .

The country recently hosted the 15th BRICS summit , which resolved to expand the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa grouping to 11 member states. The enlargement will bolster BRICS' role as a geopolitical alternative to the West , which is dominated by the US. Might this be a direct challenge to American hegemony?

I have been researching major global economic developments, such as globalization and the impact of the 2008 global financial crisis, for 20 years. This body of work shows the risks that come with behavior like South Africa's. The country could find itself in the middle of a tense situation.