American-Made GT Radial Tire Wins 2023 Formula DRIFT PRO Tire Cup

The GT Radial Team celebrates winning the 2023 Formula DRIFT Tire Cup at the final race of the season in Irwindale, CA.

The GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tire that won the Formula DRIFT 2023 Tire Cup is manufactured with pride in South Carolina. It is also available for street use.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A cheer went up in Richburg, South Carolina, when drivers Nick Noback and Aurimas“Odi” Bakchis finished first and second in the final competition of the Formula DRIFT 2023 PRO season recently at Irwindale Speedway in CA.The double podium finish propelled GT Radial to capturing the Formula DRIFT Tire Cup for 2023. The two drivers were competing on GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires which were developed at the company's technical center in Richburg and produced at the adjoining manufacturing plant. The“Made in the USA” ultra-high-performance tire is also available for street use.Plant team members take great pride in all the tires that roll out of the sprawling passenger/light truck tire plant, but they really get revved up when their tires perform well in the grueling Formula DRIFT competition.Teams on GT Radial tires scored the most points over the eight races in the 2023 season, enabling GT Radial to best four other tire brands to claim the Tire Cup. Noback and Bakchis on the podium in Irwindale marked a total of 13 podiums and three wins for GT Radial in the 2023 season's eight races.“Winning the Tire Cup was our goal at the beginning of the season, and we did it thanks to our dedicated plant team members who produce the competition tire and our group of highly-skilled drivers and teams,” said GT Radial Motorsports Manager Mike Meeiem.“It is especially gratifying to see a tire made in America win the world's most competitive drifting series.”The 2023 Tire Cup victory marked a steady climb by GT Radial in Formula DRIFT competition. After finishing fifth in its first year, GT Radial rose to third in 2021 before securing second at the final round of 2022.GT Radial has renewed its partnership with Formula DRIFT for another three-year term to provide tires to teams in the PRO Championship. Additionally, GT Radial will remain the Official Tire of the PROSPEC series for up-and-coming drivers for another two years.The GT Radial brand has been sold in the US for more than 25 years. Comprehensive offerings of GT Radial passenger, light truck and commercial truck tires are available across North America through retailers and independent tires dealers.

