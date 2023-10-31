Azercell Accelerates Its Business Processes By 5 Times With Cloudera Data Platform

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading mobile operator has updated its data
architecture to achieve higher goals
Azercell, the leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan, for the
first time in the country has started cooperation with Cloudera,
the world's leading company in the field of data processing.
With the application of Cloudera Data Platform, Azercell
develops new products and services for its customers 5 times faster
than before.
In recent years, the development of Internet and mobile
technologies in Azerbaijan has led to a sharp increase in the
number of users of these services.
Currently, the majority of the country's population is a mobile
internet user. Especially with the development of social networks,
the mobile Internet has become an integral part of our lives,
dramatically increasing the data processing needs of technology
companies.
With more than 5 million customers, Azercell is the country's
leading mobile telecommunication operator in terms of number of
customers, market share, and mobile network coverage.
The company has a wide customer base, from ordinary citizens to
businesses and large corporations, and provides different services
to each customer category.
Currently, Azercell is increasing the speed, capacity, and
coverage of the 4G LTE network in accordance with the national
telecommunication infrastructure expansion project in
Azerbaijan.
The transition of users from 3G to 4G dramatically increases the
demand for high-speed data and fast broadband.
This situation requires a more efficient management of the data
inflow. It also becomes vital to ensure fast and correct processing
of the data flow for Azercell to develop new services and products
for its customers.
In order to meet these needs, Azercell has started cooperation
with Cloudera, which provides the world's leading data processing
platform.
"Cloudera" data platform is currently the most widely used data
center (on-premise) and hybrid processing platform for large
volumes of data in the world.
Generally, there are several well-known systems for managing big
databases in the world. Cloudera Data Platform is considered the
most effective when taking into account the openness and scale of
data, as well as the use of cloud and on-premise capabilities
(hybrid system), flexible data analytics capabilities, and
security.
The cooperation between Azercell and Cloudera started with the
formation of a private cloud service around the Data Platform. This
enabled the sorting of user data at Azercell and made it accessible
for the company's commercial, business research, and analytics
teams.
"The open "data lakehouse" architecture supported by Cloudera
means that we have a reliable data provider and a platform for
distributed data processing and machine learning models," noted
Azad Huseynov, Director of Big Data and Analytics at Azercell
Telecom LLC.
The platform which also includes artificial intelligence (AI)
and machine learning (ML) systems provided for data processing at
Azercell. As a result, it helped the company to prevent customer
attrition, optimize sales, better analyze customers, and identify
dual SIM card users.
Cloudera platform allows Azercell to create models for the
development of products and services, determine the needs of
subscribers in real-time, and send them relevant offers
immediately.
After the application of services offered by Cloudera, Azercell
accelerated data processing by 40%. As a result, the processing
period, which lasted for 1 day until now, was reduced to 15
minutes.
Rahim Ahmadov, head of the Big Data and Analytics/Information
Engineering Unit at Azercell Telecom LLC, says that the
introduction of the Cloudera Data Platform has increased the speed
of Azercell's launch of new products.
After transferring its database to the Cloudera platform,
Azercell now develops new services and products for its customers 5
times faster. By improving decision-making and customer experience,
Azercell's churn rate has decreased by 25%.
"The advanced hybrid capabilities provided by the Cloudera Data
Platform will allow Azercell to apply new generation technologies
in the telecommunications market of Azerbaijan and test 5G for
commercial services in the future," added Mr. Ahmadov.
Why is it important to have a rapid data management system? For
companies working with large volumes of data, it is necessary to
quickly analyze customer data and provide them with optimal
products. In the era of increasing competition, it is impossible to
operate without such opportunities. Along with this customer
satisfaction, it also reduces the return-on-investment period.
As one of the most advanced companies in the field of data
processing, Cloudera provides services to hundreds of the world's
largest companies and brands, and companies working in various
fields benefit from its services.
For instance, as a result of the improvement of the data
processing system through Cloudera, a global pharmaceutical company
significantly reduced the process of developing new drugs and it
made a revenue of 22.8 million dollars in the last 3 years.
Another company, a global credit institution, has significantly
increased the speed of analysis of its individual and legal entity
customers by using Cloudera's services and dramatically reduced
operational costs. As a result, the company's operating expenses
decreased by 200 thousand dollars per month, while its revenue
increased by 30% due to entering new markets.
Azercell's cooperation with Cloudera allows not only to increase
customer satisfaction but also to accelerate and improve business
processes within the company, as well as to transition the company
with the technological advancement to a new business area - the
fintech sector in the future.
Additional information about cooperation can be found: Azercell
(cloudera)
