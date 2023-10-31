(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Yerevan's waves of propaganda towards Azerbaijan continue
unabated and only add oil to the fire. Media manipulation in
Yerevan sows hatred towards neighbors of Turkic origin in the
masses, and these actions are rooted in the DNA of the majority of
Armenians.
New layers of lies and their propaganda after the Lemkin
Institute come from Armenia itself. The Department for
Investigation of Especially Important Cases of the Republic of
Armenia published an article condemning Azerbaijan for "ethnic
cleansing" and a number of other issues, donated by the Committee
of 2022.
The committee refers to past Armenian manipulations related to
the alleged blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and the
forcible enforcement of the alleged "starvation" of Armenians who
used to live in Khankendi. The song is sung, and the coveted
propaganda of the corrupt authorities in Yerevan is coming to
naught. The desperate actions taken by the Armenian authorities
will lead to nothing good.
The Committee's attempts to raise the issue and make a fuss out
of it in the propaganda of "ethnic cleansing" speaks about the part
of Armenians that does not want to see a favorable conclusion to
the 200th conflict between the countries. The Investigative
Committee refers to provocative actions, to the alleged blockade of
roads by Azerbaijan, as a result of which Armenians could not
transport the seriously ill and needy.
Continuing to distort the reality, the committee refers to the
trilateral agreement and its violation between Armenia, Russia, and
Azerbaijan, dated 9 November 2022. During the period of Armenia's
blockade of roads, the movement of military equipment to the
borders with Azerbaijan was recorded, which foreshadowed the
beginning of provocative attacks by Armenians.
Armenians refer to the agreement and condemn Azerbaijan for not
fulfilling it, thus again digging a hole for themselves. Not
following the signed agreements, and not fulfilling its
obligations, Armenia provoked Azerbaijan to conduct a local
anti-terrorist operation, and all this is a consequence of the
subordination of the authorities of Yerevan to the Western
countries, who wanted to expand and prolong the conflict for many
years, as it has been since the First Garabagh War.
The Red Cross Committee carried out the passage and exit of the
Armenian nationals of Garabagh under the supervision of the border
services of Azerbaijan. The majority of those leaving realized what
the actions of Armenia and their corrupt authorities, together with
the separatist junta, who wanted to start hostilities and taste
blood, would lead to. Armenians who left Garabagh did not encounter
any obstacles or aggression from Azerbaijan when they passed
through the checkpoints.
In its investigation, the Committee condemns the attack on
citizens, the destruction of cultural monuments, and the loss of
civilian property.
After the roads were unblocked in lengthy negotiations mediated
by Russian peacekeepers, Azerbaijan and Russia, in co-operation
with the Red Cross and Red Crescent Committees, delivered
humanitarian aid to the people of Khankendi. The people turned out
to live peacefully, celebrating weddings and concerts and putting
it all on the Internet. The propaganda was a failure for the
separatist clan. The French did not stand aside and wanted to
introduce weapons into Khankendi under the guise of "humanitarian
aid", which could have led to civic war in the city by the
Armenians themselves. Azerbaijan prevented French intervention and
forced the Armenians to return to Paris.
The Investigative Committee did not stop there and attributed
far-fetched numbers to the victims of civilian "attacks" by
Azerbaijan.
"According to the actual data obtained during the preliminary
investigation, more than 200 servicemen and civilians were killed
as a result of the military aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh. About
12 civilians and 30 servicemen are reported missing. There are
cases of torture of at least 14 people, including 12 servicemen and
2 civilians. As a result of the fighting, 3 children were killed,
231 servicemen and 80 civilians were wounded to various degrees,"
the committee's statement reads.
On September 19, 2023, during a successful operation to liberate
the settlements from the separatist clan, who did not want to
surrender peacefully and withdraw all armed formations of the clan
from the territory of Azerbaijan, were quickly seized by the
Azerbaijani army, as a result of which they raised the white
flag.
Before the start of the local anti-terrorist measures conducted
by the Azerbaijani army, Armenian civilians were warned about the
operation in Armenian through radio broadcasts and internet
networks. The Committee could not have missed such obvious facts,
which leads us to the question: why was this investigation written
and carried out? Could it be to defend itself from the public
accusations?
No international organization, including the UN and its
fact-finding missions, as well as organizations operating in
Armenia, has confirmed the allegations of Azerbaijan's mistreatment
of civilians and prisoners of war.
There are sensible people among Armenians, and the ignorance of
the authorities at the moment can be characterized by the words of
Garegin II, the Catholicos of All Armenians.
"Unfortunately, slander and indifference to the common good of
the country are finding a place in our reality. Traditional family
values are receding, the spirit of commitment in the face of
hardship. Behavior and resentment are seen as courageous.
"The right to express one's opinion is often misused to distort
the truth and spread prejudiced views. With this mentality, lies
are disguised with the mask of truth, the debate becomes an
argument, and we find it difficult to see the good, justice, faith,
and trust in each other, as well as hope and optimism for the
future. The future will weaken in our lives," the Catholicos of All
Armenians said.
Armenia has a chance to take matters into its own hands and
change its attitude of hatred towards Turks. The main thing is not
to bend under the pressure of the West again, and Armenia may be
able to sow and reap the fruits of conscience and goodness.
