Hotelsbyday & Temple Bar Hotel Forge Dublin Day Use Room Booking Alliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Temple Bar Hotel, a cornerstone of contemporary comfort in Dublin's vibrant heart, is set to transform the day-use room booking experience.
HotelsByDay
HotelsByDay and Temple Bar Hotel join forces to offer day use room bookings, a win for Dublin's business community and travelers seeking flexible stays. This alliance transforms how professionals find quiet spaces for tasks and rest. Both long-layover travelers and locals looking for brief getaways will benefit from our platform's versatility.”
- Yannis Moati, CEO and Founder at HotelsByDayNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The leading online day use platform, HotelsByDay, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Temple Bar Hotel, a notable establishment in Dublin's cultural heart. This alliance extends day-use room booking options, catering to the local business community and transient travelers.
Now, on the HotelsByDay platform, Temple Bar Hotel invites guests to book rooms for a few hours or the day without the commitment of an overnight stay.
"This partnership is a game-changer for business professionals seeking a quiet retreat for work, meetings, or relaxation amidst a hectic day," said Yannis Moati, CEO and Founder at HotelsByDay. "Moreover, travelers on long layovers and locals desiring a brief escape will appreciate our platform's flexibility.”
HotelsByDay facilitates seamless booking, marking a significant step towards adapting to modern, on-the-go lifestyles. This collaboration amplifies choices for individuals in Dublin, refining the hospitality landscape while contributing to the local economy.
For more information about this partnership or to explore day-use room booking options at Temple Bar Hotel, visit HotelsByDay
About HotelsByDay : Revolutionizing traditional hotel booking by offering varied options for those desiring a comfortable space for a few hours, HotelsByDay caters to the dynamic lifestyle of today's travelers and professionals.
About Temple Bar Hotel : Nestled in Dublin's cultural quarter, Temple Bar Hotel blends contemporary comfort with traditional hospitality, making it a top choice for leisure and business travelers owing to its strategic location and well-equipped facilities.
Yannis Moati
HotelsByDay
+1 415-937-6656
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
MENAFN31102023003118003196ID1107347538
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.