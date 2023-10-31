Hotelsbyday & Temple Bar Hotel Forge Dublin Day Use Room Booking Alliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Yannis Moati, CEO and Founder at HotelsByDayNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The leading online day use platform, HotelsByDay, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Temple Bar Hotel, a notable establishment in Dublin's cultural heart. This alliance extends day-use room booking options, catering to the local business community and transient travelers.Now, on the HotelsByDay platform, Temple Bar Hotel invites guests to book rooms for a few hours or the day without the commitment of an overnight stay."This partnership is a game-changer for business professionals seeking a quiet retreat for work, meetings, or relaxation amidst a hectic day," said Yannis Moati, CEO and Founder at HotelsByDay. "Moreover, travelers on long layovers and locals desiring a brief escape will appreciate our platform's flexibility.”HotelsByDay facilitates seamless booking, marking a significant step towards adapting to modern, on-the-go lifestyles. This collaboration amplifies choices for individuals in Dublin, refining the hospitality landscape while contributing to the local economy.For more information about this partnership or to explore day-use room booking options at Temple Bar Hotel, visit HotelsByDayAbout HotelsByDay : Revolutionizing traditional hotel booking by offering varied options for those desiring a comfortable space for a few hours, HotelsByDay caters to the dynamic lifestyle of today's travelers and professionals.About Temple Bar Hotel : Nestled in Dublin's cultural quarter, Temple Bar Hotel blends contemporary comfort with traditional hospitality, making it a top choice for leisure and business travelers owing to its strategic location and well-equipped facilities.

