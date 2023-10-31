Auto Betting Coin (ABM), An AI-Powered Sports Betting Analysis Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Auto Betting Coin (ABM) on November 2, 2023, for all BitMart users. The ABM/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is Auto Betting Coin (ABM)?

Auto Betting Coin (ABM) leverages AI-powered software to provide comprehensive sports betting analysis for football and poker. By gathering and processing data from diverse sources including historical records, current statistics, live events, and social media, the software utilizes advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to generate reliable predictions for the outcomes of sports events. This state-of-the-art platform aims to revolutionize the sports betting industry, offering transparency, accuracy, and an enhanced user experience.

Why Auto Betting Coin (ABM)?

ABM's service is not just about providing predictions; it is also about empowering clients with personalized guidance on how to effectively use the software's recommendations and manage risks. The software's capability to adapt and improve its performance over time, coupled with its extensive coverage of various leagues, tournaments, and bet types, sets ABM apart in the market, offering unparalleled support to sports enthusiasts, bettors, and poker players.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry.

About Auto Betting Coin (ABM)

Total Supply: 100,000,000 ABM

Token Type: POLYGON

40% Public Sales

20% Token Supply

20% Team & Advisors

10% Marketing & Partnerships

5% Staking & Rewards

5% Reserve Fund

The ABM token is at the heart of this ecosystem, acting as the native cryptocurrency and facilitating secure transactions within the platform. Token holders gain access to accurate sports predictions and can use the ABM token for betting and gaming activities within partner platforms, casinos, and poker rooms integrated with the software. Additionally, users can avail of discounted services and participate in staking programs to earn rewards, further enhancing the value proposition of the ABM token.

