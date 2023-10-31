Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The kidney stone retrieval devices market is expected to reach $3.39 billion by 2027 with a 5.4% CAGR, per TBRC's Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Global Market Report 2023.
Kidney stone retrieval devices market expands with chronic kidney disease prevalence. North America leads the kidney stone retrieval devices market share . Key players: Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson, Stryker, Quanta System, Boston Scientific, Olympus, C.R. Bard, Coloplast, Cook Medical, Renishaw, Lumenis, Richard Wolf, Pentax Medical, Dornier MedTech.
Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Segments
.By Product: Lithotripters, Stone Removal Baskets, Ureterorenoscopes, Ureteral Stents, Other Products
.By Cause: Hypercalciuria, Diabetes, Osteoporosis, Obesity, Other Causes
.By Treatment: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotripsy, Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy
.By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics
.By Geography: The global kidney stone retrieval devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Kidney stone retrieval devices are medical devices designed to capture, reposition, and remove stones of varying size and complexity. It is used to remove kidney stones from the body.
