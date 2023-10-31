Delinea Secret Server Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Delinea to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced the availability of Secret Server in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Delinea customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

Delinea provides industry-leading Privileged Access Management solutions that are seamless to the user, reduce time-to-value, and increase return on investment. Secret Server, its award-winning vault solution, is delivered as an on-premises solution or as software-as-a-service (SaaS) via the Delinea Platform , a cloud-native foundation that empowers end-to-end visibility, dynamic privilege controls, and adaptive security. Delinea gives security and IT ops teams the agility to secure and manage all types of privileges, protecting administrator, service, application, and root accounts from cyberattacks.

"We are very proud that Delinea Secret Server is now available to be transacted on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Rick Hanson, President at Delinea. "The Delinea Platform is built on Azure and is optimized to help Microsoft customers get started on their PAM journeys quickly. Secret Server on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace provides rapid access to an industry-leading security solution that is easy to deploy and is usable and seamless for the end user, delivering rapid return on investment."

Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We're pleased to welcome Delinea to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."



The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.



For more information about Delinea Secret Server, visit its page on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace .



Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.

