Flash News: OKX To List Celestia's TIA Token On Its Spot Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 31, 2023.
OKX to List Celestia's TIA Token on its Spot Market
OKX today announced that it will soon list Celestia's TIA token on its spot market. With this addition, users will be able to trade TIA against USDT on OKX. Deposits for TIA will be enabled today at approximately 14:00 (UTC), while the TIA/USDT spot pair will be listed once the TIA token deposit meets OKX's requirements.
Celestia presents a groundbreaking approach to blockchain technology, offering a minimal blockchain that only orders and publishes transactions without executing them. This decoupling of consensus and application execution layers allows for a modularized blockchain technology stack, opening up new possibilities for decentralized application builders.
