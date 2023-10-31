Speaker Al-Saadoun: Parliament Must Strive To Meet Challenges, Achieve Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun affirmed on Tuesday that parliament must seek all venues to achieve development in the country and meet challenges in line with Kuwait's interest.

Speaking at the opening of the Second Regular Session of the 17th Legislative Term of the National Assembly, Al-Saadoun said that inter-parliamentary coordination must be a priority for the sake of Kuwait.

He said that despite different views and opinions, national unity based on solemn efforts amongst the people would achieve security and stability for the nation.

Safeguarding Kuwait was above all matters, he affirmed, noting that the recent Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruling over the Khor Abdullah waterway was unlawful.

Al-Saadoun called on Iraq to deal with the matter swiftly and respect signed treaties and resolutions, namely UNSC 833 concerning the work of the United Nations Iraq-Kuwait Boundary Demarcation Commission (pickup previous)

