Advanced Damp Ltd Bags the Prestigious London Construction Awards 2023

Advanced Damp, the leading property care and damp proofing company in London, has added another feather to its illustrious cap by winning the prestigious London Construction Awards 2023 for its excellence in damp surveying.

Both residential and commercial property owners share a common concern – the substantial costs associated with rising damp, penetrating damp, black mould, damp plaster, waterproofing issues, dry rot, and more. Advanced Damp comes to the rescue by providing clients with the peace of mind they seek. With over 20 years of industry experience, this property care and damp proofing company exceeds clients' expectations with its top-notch services.







Advanced Damp

Advanced Damp London aims to help the communities in the city by winning large commercial and housing association contracts. And now, by winning the London Construction Awards 2023, it has further cemented its position as a leader in the field.

“We truly appreciate the award, which is a recognition of our commitment to offering the best damp surveying solutions to clients. It encourages us to keep bringing our best to the table in the future,” said a representative for the company.

But the true testament to the quality of the services Advanced Damp Ltd offers is the outstanding client reviews it has received over the years. They speak volumes about the company's focus on providing superior-quality services and excellent customer support. Those looking for reliable property care and damp proofing services can reach out to the company on its website at . Through an initial consultation, its experts understand clients' requirements and cater to them accordingly.

The company also offers them a free quote to maintain complete transparency of its services. Its expert surveyors then conduct damp and timber surveys to provide precise recommendations for damp remedial teams. The various check methods used by these professionals include visual inspection, moisture meter, damp-proof course check, penetrating damp test, ventilation check, condensation test, and building history and past damp repairs. Through this meticulous approach, they get a clear picture of the root cause of the issue and the extent of the damage.

The expert damp specialists at Advanced Damp ensure that they do their job while causing minimal disruption to their clients' routines. Their efforts are complemented by the state-of-the-art technologies and techniques that Advanced Damp is known for. The company is so confident of its services that it offers a 20-year guarantee for all its services.

To read more about its services and take the first step toward the best property care in London, one can visit

About Advanced Damp

The award-winning property care and damp-proofing company based in London has become the leading and trusted name for commercial and residential property owners because of its impeccable services and solid customer support.

Advanced Damp

Address: 45 Fitzroy St, London W1T 6EB, United Kingdom

Phone: 0208 629 1517

URL:







Advanced Damp Address: 45 Fitzroy St, London W1T 6EB, United Kingdom









