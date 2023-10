Life360 Enhances Family Safety App With Launch Of New Features And Membership Benefits In The UK

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Life360 , the leading family locator app and safety membership, has today announced the rollout of new safety features and enhancements available for UK members. Building upon the Life360 experience that over 3.7 million UK members already depend on, the latest updates extend Life360's comprehensive range of existing safety features to deliver complete peace of mind and exceptional value to families at home and on the move. This expanded safety offering is made possible through a triple-tier Membership offering - Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Keep loved ones safe on every journey

Ensuring the safety of your loved ones on every journey has never been easier with Life360's free Crash Detection feature, which can detect collisions over 25mph, promptly notify the driver or passenger involved, and alert their Circle members if there's no response. Now, Crash Detection has the option to include Emergency Dispatch with Gold and Platinum membership. In the unfortunate event of an accident, Life360 will contact emergency responders, sharing precise location coordinates and staying on the line until help arrives.

Additionally, Emergency Dispatch is now available alongside Life360's SOS feature. With a simple tap of the "SOS" button, users can send a silent alert to their Circle members, along with their location. Now, in addition to alerting users' Circle members and emergency contacts, Life360's dedicated third-party emergency dispatchers will also call the member, assess the situation, and liaise with the appropriate authorities, whether it's the police or ambulance service, to ensure timely assistance if needed.

In 2022 alone, in the US and Canada, Life360 received over 2 million help alerts from its members and dispatched over 34,000 ambulances to help those in need.

"Life360 plays a very important role in our lives. With a family of avid motorbike enthusiasts, including three teenagers, knowing that our loved ones have arrived safely at their destinations and being able to track their speed and driving behaviour brings immense comfort and peace of mind," said Life360 user, Heba Haywood. "I love how incredibly easy to use and accurate it is. We've even introduced our parents to the app."

Breakdown assistance around the clock

Car trouble can happen even to the safest drivers, so Life360's new Breakdown Assistance helps members if they're ever stuck on the roadside. Any member of the family Circle can request roadside assistance for towing, flat tires, lost keys, extra petrol or other needs. The new feature provides parents and their new teen drivers confidence when they hit the road, as Life360's service provider is on hand 24/7 and will send a trained professional straight to the member. Life360's membership will cover 10-mile local towing for Gold members or nationwide towing for Platinum members.

Digital security for the whole family

Identity theft happens to one in three families; Life360's Data Breach Alerts and Identity Theft Protection ensure peace of mind in an ever-evolving digital landscape. With Data Breach Alerts, Life360's partner actively scans the dark web to detect potential breaches and immediately alerts members. In case of identity theft, Life360's partner specialists provide guidance for recovery and offer options for stolen funds reimbursement.*

24/7 Family Safety Assist

Life360 also offers access to a range of features to assure members that help is always on hand when the unexpected happens, including Medical Assistance, Disaster Response, and Travel Support.

Members can access medical professionals for referrals and reliable medical information. Additionally, they have access to live phone support while travelling for assistance with lost luggage or travel documents, and stolen phone protection with reimbursement options of £250 for Gold members and £500 for Platinum members.

Looking after everyone and everything in one place

Life360 has further extended its offering to protect not only loved ones, but also their most important everyday items. A Tile Bluetooth tracker is now included as part of Life360 Gold and Platinum memberships. Simply attach Tiles to everyday essentials like bikes, keys, and school bags, and users can link their accounts for free to see everyone and everything that matters most in one place on their Life360 map.

"Chris Hulls, Life360's Founder and CEO, said: "We've witnessed the incredible impact of features like emergency response and roadside assistance on the safety of millions of our members in the US and Canada. Now, we are proud to bring our suite of safety solutions to our UK Members. Our goal is to arm families with the tools they need to stay safe and connected, be it in the comfort of home or on the open road. These new features enhance our already robust feature set to help better connect and protect the people and things that matter most."

Life360's new features and enhancements are offered across a range of membership plans*, all designed to deliver peace of mind to families. Life360 membership bundles ensure that families get the best value for comprehensive safety. In the UK, Life360's Gold and Platinum membership bundles provide over £100 of value each month to members for as little as £9.99 a month until 21st December 2023, with the introductory discount offer. Other features available include Individual Driver Reports, Place Alerts, and Location History.

Life360 is available for both iOS and Android users, ensuring all family members can be included in a Circle. For more information on Life360, visit

Appendix