Kuwaiti Cabinet Assigns Finance Min. To Prepare Concepts To Improve Citizens' Livelihood

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet Monday was briefed on the directives of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince on reviewing living conditions of some Kuwaiti segments who are retired, and working in the private and public sectors.

The step aims at improving the living conditions of those segments, taking into account facing the sustainable challenges of the state's public finances and the urgent need to find new and diverse sources of revenues.

In implementation of the directives, the Cabinet tasked Minister of Finance Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah with preparing final and comprehensive concepts aiming to upgrade living conditions of some segments of citizens in a period of up to the end of this year.

This is done in cooperation and coordination with the National Assembly, in light of the presence of many parliamentary proposals in this regard, which will enter into force at the beginning of next year.

The Cabinet also assigned Al-Jarallah to identify the segments most in need of support, and achieve justice and equality, while working, in parallel, to develop and reform what aims to increase non-oil revenues, rationalize expenses, and achieve financial sustainability without any impact of these reforms on citizens and their conditions.

Finally, the Cabinet expressed great appreciation and thanks to the political leadership for these directives, stressing working with the National Assembly to implement them as soon as possible. (end) kd

