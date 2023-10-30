Four Killed In An Israeli Assault On Jenin

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jenin/PNN /

Four Palestinians were killed this morning in a new Israeli army assault on the northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Ministry of Health.

It identified the four as Amir Abdullah Sharbji, 25, Nawras Ibrahim Bajawi, 28, Wiaam Iyad Hanoun, 27, and Mousa Khaled Jabarin, 23. Nine others were wounded.

Local sources said about 100 army vehicles raided Jenin city and deployed around Ibn Sina Hospital and on rooftops as a drone was flying overhead while shooting in all directions.

An army bulldozer also demolished part of the hospital's outer wall and roads leading to Jenin refugee camp, placing dirt mounds to separate the camp from the city, and destroying in the process several shops and vehicles.

A drone fired a missile at a home injuring one person and causing damage to the house. Several other missiles were fired in the camp.



