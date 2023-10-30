(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) KEZAD Commences AED 330m Primary Infrastructure Development for Food and Auto-Hubs







Developments expand KEZAD Al Ma'mourah's footprint along E311 between Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Abu Dhabi, 30 October, 2023: Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the UAE, today announced that infrastructure work at a cost of approximately AED 330 million on the development of Abu Dhabi Food Hub, Global Auto Hub - Abu Dhabi and other projects has already started within its Area B1 in KEZAD Al Ma'mourah. These investments are part of AD Ports Group's 5-year organic capex program of AED 15 billion planned between 2023 and 2027.





Continuing its philosophy of partnering with the world's best, KEZAD Al Ma'mourah Area B1 has been master-planned by Parsons. AECOM, one of the world's largest infrastructure consultancies, has been awarded the design for secondary infrastructure within the Food and Auto Hubs. UAE-based Saif Bin Darwish has been appointed as the contractor for primary infrastructure works that have commenced in Area B1.

The masterplan for KEZAD Al Ma'mourah Area B1 will cater to a diverse range of industries and communities, encompassing several elements, including logistics hub, media hub, light manufacturing, staff accommodation services, social amenities, etc. There will also be thriving commercial centres and a hotel, attracting businesses looking to capitalise on the strategic location and integrated business ecosystem in KEZAD.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, said:“Our development in KEZAD Al Ma'mourah Area B1 is one of the largest undertakings thus far. The infrastructure being built for the strategically vital businesses, services and solutions that will be housed there will be state-of-the-art, in the truest sense, adding value to the overall Abu Dhabi proposition as one of the largest and most advanced industrial, trade and logistics ecosystem of the world, in light of the vision of the leadership of the country.”



The Abu Dhabi Food Hub is a pivotal project and a key development in the UAE's economic resilience and vitality. Poised to become the epicenter for food trade, processing, and distribution in the region, the Abu Dhabi Food Hub is being developed in partnership with Ghassan Aboud Group and in collaboration with France's Rungis International, and aims to ensure food security, food waste reduction, and the promotion of sustainable agriculture practices.

The Global Auto Hub - Abu Dhabi, another venture being developed in partnership with Ghassan Aboud Group is poised to be one of the largest in the region. The project's ecosystem will feature dedicated areas for showrooms, storage, spare parts, workshops, test tracks, auction houses, social and office spaces in addition to logistics services, government support and commercial support services.

Maher Aboud, CEO, Ghassan Aboud Group said:“The development of the Abu Dhabi Food Hub and the Global Auto Hub – Abu Dhabi, both covering a 3.3 square km each, along with other large scale industrial developments in the area are a testament to the UAE's commitment to strengthening its food supply chain and bolstering its position as a global trade hub.



The food and auto hubs represent more than 6.5 square km of transformative ecosystems in their respective sectors, in line with the country's ambitions to strengthen its non-oil economy. The projects will comprise of fully integrated elements providing customers a seamless business experience and world class services”

KEZAD Mamourah Area B1 also features light manufacturing facilities and logistics infrastructure, allowing smooth production and distribution of goods. The location will allow businesses to connect with marketplaces worldwide, in a streamlined and efficient manner, given Abu Dhabi's rapidly improving connectivity. This area is set to become of regional and global prominence, revolutionising the economic and trade hub that Abu Dhabi is quickly shaping up to be.

