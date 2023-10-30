Softaken Outlook PST Splitter Tool Launched New Features To Divide PST Files By Size

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Softaken, a Renowned software development company, has announced a new feature for its popular Outlook PST Splitter tool. The new feature enables users to divide PST files by size, offering them more flexibility and control over their Outlook data.



With the new feature to divide PST files by size, users can now split their PST files into smaller, more manageable chunks based on the specified size limit. This is especially useful for users who have large PST files and need to split them into smaller files to manage them effectively.



The Softaken Outlook PST Splitter tool is known for its ease of use and reliability, and the new feature is no exception. Users can easily select the PST file they want to split, specify the size limit for each split file, and the tool will automatically split the PST file into smaller chunks based on the specified size limit.



In addition to the new feature to divide PST files by size, Outlook PST Splitter tool also offers several other splitting options, including splitting by date, year, and folder.



This gives users the flexibility they need to manage their Outlook data in the way that works best for them.



The Outlook PST Splitter tool is designed to help Outlook users manage large PST files by splitting them into smaller, more manageable ones. This helps improve the performance of Outlook and prevent data loss or corruption.



The Outlook PST Splitter tool is compatible with all versions of Outlook, including Outlook 2019, 2016, 2013, and earlier versions.



The tool is also compatible with all versions of Windows, making it accessible to users worldwide.



Softaken offers a free trial version of the Outlook PST Splitter tool, allowing users to test the software before purchasing it.



The company also offers 24/7 customer support to assist users with any questions or issues they may have.



"We are constantly working to make our software more user-friendly and to offer more features to our users," said a spokesperson for Softaken. "The new feature to divide PST files by size is another step in this direction, and we are excited to offer this functionality to our users."



For more information about Softaken's Outlook PST Splitter tool and its new feature to divide PST files by size, visit the company's website or contact their customer support team.



