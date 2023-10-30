Poll: new German ‘peace party’ becomes third most likable

(MENAFN) A nascent German political party, spearheaded by prominent Left Party MP Sahra Wagenknecht, has emerged as a formidable contender in the political arena, surpassing a member of the ruling coalition government, according to a poll commissioned by Bild am Sonntag. Wagenknecht, a vocal critic of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet and its policies regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, unveiled her plans to establish the party during a press conference earlier this week, with expectations for its official formation in early 2024.



The media outlet conducted two surveys over the week, one featuring the yet-to-be-named political entity and the other without. These surveys aimed to discern which existing parties might see a shift in support to this potential new rival. Surprisingly, the preliminary results indicate that approximately 14 percent of Germans would already consider voting for the fledgling party, positioning it in fourth place. Scholz's Social Democratic Party closely trails behind with just a one percentage point lead, while the other two members of the ruling coalition, the Green Party and the Free Democrats, trail behind with 12 percent and 5 percent respectively.



The polls also shed light on the potential impact of this new political entrant on existing parties.



Notably, the far-right Alternative for Germany Party (AFD) could face the highest voter migration, with 21 percent of Germans currently supporting the party. However, when presented with the option of the Wagenknecht-led party, 4% would consider switching allegiances.



The swift rise of this nascent political force suggests a growing appetite for alternative perspectives within the German political landscape. As the party continues to develop and solidify its platform, it poses a potential challenge to established political players and could reshape the dynamics of German politics in the coming years.



