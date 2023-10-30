Ukrainian Forces Attack Russia's Strategic Air Defense Site In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a strategic air defense site of Russian invaders on the western coast of temporarily occupied Crimea in the early morning hours of October 30.

The Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of October 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a strategic air defense site on the western coast of temporarily occupied Crimea," the post reads.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Astra reported that in temporarily occupied Crimea, near the village of Olenivka, at around 03:00, an attack was made on a site of the anti-aircraft missile regiment of Russia's Ministry of Defense. Seventeen invaders were wounded and five cars were damaged, one of them beyond repair.

It was also reported that explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Sevastopol. According to the occupation administration, the Russian Black Sea Fleet repelled a drone attack.