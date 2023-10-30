Women Being Recruited In Russia Into Combat Roles In Ukraine UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The private military company (PMC) Redut, which is likely directly sponsored by the Russian Main Directorate of Intelligence, is specifically attempting to recruit women into combat roles in Ukraine for the first time.

The UK Ministry of Defence said this in an intelligence update posted on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that recent social media adverts have appealed for female recruits to join Borz Battalion, a part of Russian PMC Redut, to work as snipers and uncrewed aerial vehicle operators. Redut is likely directly sponsored by the Russian Main Directorate of Intelligence, the UK Ministry of Defence said.

In March 2023, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 1,100 women were deployed in Ukraine, which would equate to only around 0.3 per cent of its force. As Redut's advert points out, they currently serve in mostly medical support and food service roles.

It remains unclear whether official Russian defence forces will seek to follow suit and open more combat roles to women, the ministry notes.

“Women have rarely taken front line fighting roles within pro-Russian forces during the current conflict; however, there was a strong tradition of female snipers and other combat troops in Soviet forces during the Second World War,” the British Ministry of Defence said.

