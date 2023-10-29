Yermak Meets With Advisors To Leaders Of Several World Countries In Malta

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Malta, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held bilateral meetings with advisors to leaders and representatives of the Italian Republic, the Republic of South Africa, Japan, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Switzerland, and Armenia.

As the President's Office reports , during the meeting with Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of Italy Francesco Talò, Ukraine's key defense needs were discussed, including the necessity to strengthen Ukraine's air defense for the protection of the port infrastructure in southern Ukraine and the civilians in Ukrainian cities.

The Head of the Office of the President emphasized the high dynamics of dialogue between the leaders of the two states and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni for her firm and leadership position in support of Ukraine.

During Andriy Yermak's meeting with National Security Advisor to the President of the Republic of South Africa Sydney Mufamadi, a key focus was placed on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

The Head of the Office of the President recognized the important role of the Republic of South Africa in bolstering support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian Peace Formula among Global South countries. He expressed gratitude to Sydney Mufamadi for his active participation in all rounds of consultations at the level of national security advisors and diplomatic advisors to leaders of states. The significance of progress made within working groups on specific points of the Formula was highlighted, and a commitment to continuing work in these formats was agreed upon.

Yermak highlighted Ukraine's principled interest in deepening dialogue with African countries.

The participants acknowledged the need to continue and expand the export of Ukrainian grain via alternative routes in the Black Sea and the implementation of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program, which is critical for global food security.

During the meeting with Secretary General of the National Security Secretariat of Japan Takeo Akiba, who is a national security advisor to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Head of the Office of the President expressed gratitude for Japan's active support of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the efforts of Japanese leadership within the G7 regarding its practical implementation.

The interlocutors exchanged thoughts on the outcomes of the first round of negotiations to conclude a bilateral agreement with Japan regarding security guarantees in line with the G7 Joint Declaration of support for Ukraine.

Special attention was given to cooperation in preparation for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, scheduled to take place in Tokyo in February 2024.

During the meeting with Deputy Secretary General of the National Security Council of the State of Qatar Hamad Hamis Al Kubaisi, Andriy Yermak expressed gratitude for Qatar's support, especially in providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

The Head of the Office of the President highly appreciated Qatar's mediating role in humanitarian matters and expressed gratitude for its assistance in repatriating illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

Yermak also expressed gratitude for the participation of the Qatari side in the meeting in Malta and noted that despite global challenges, the involvement of Gulf countries in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula is extremely important.

During the meeting with Deputy National Security Advisor of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Sheikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of increasing the intensity of bilateral relations and expanding the dialogue with the Kingdom of Bahrain. He also expressed gratitude for Bahrain's participation in the meeting in Malta.

The interlocutors exchanged thoughts on advancing the Ukrainian Peace Formula and ways to involve Bahrain in this process. It was noted that Bahrain is ready to contribute to the implementation of the Formula with concrete solutions.

During the meeting with Head of the International Security Division of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Gabriel Lüchinger, Yermak expressed gratitude for the support of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, including Switzerland's involvement in the implementation of points related to radiation and nuclear safety. Switzerland expressed its readiness to make an effective contribution to the work of various working groups.

Yermak highly appreciated the support that Switzerland provides to Ukraine in overcoming the humanitarian consequences of Russia's full-scale invasion, especially in the reception of internally displaced persons.

The interlocutors had a detailed discussion on Switzerland's involvement in the reconstruction and recovery of Ukraine. Andriy Yermak highly praised the Swiss government's provision of CHF 1.8 billion for the needs of Ukraine's recovery and the support provided for humanitarian demining in our state. He emphasized the importance of continuing these initiatives. The head of the Office of the President expressed gratitude for Switzerland's willingness to host the next international donor conference on humanitarian demining in Ukraine in October 2024.

The importance of establishing national mechanisms to facilitate Swiss business participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine was also noted.

During the meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, Yermak highly appreciated Armenia's decision to join the group of states supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula. He thanked Armen Grigoryan for his personal participation in the meeting in Malta.

The Head of the Office of the President acknowledged a new context in the bilateral relations between Ukraine and Armenia. In this regard, the importance of the first meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Granada was emphasized.

As reported, the third summit of peace for Ukraine with the leaders of the Global South countries at the level of foreign policy and national security advisers is held in Malta on October 28-29.

