Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Jet Off To Delhi Ahead Of Their First Karwa Chauth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth as they fly to Delhi to be with their family. The couple were papped outside the airport leaving for Delhi. They traveled to Sidharth's house in Delhi to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple. As they strolled hand in hand towards the security checkpoint, the lovebirds twinned in white.

Kiara looked stunning in a white crop top with flared blue leggings and a fashionable cap. She had her hair open and didn't wear makeup. Meanwhile, Sidharth looked dapper in a white sweater with worn gray slacks and blue sneakers.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in his forthcoming film 'Yodha' which will be released on December 8, 2023. The film is said to be an action thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is said to be seen in films like 'War 2' and 'Game Changer'.

